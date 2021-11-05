Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Issued By Truist Securiti

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.