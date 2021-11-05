Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.30 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.