Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 price target on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.48.

ATH opened at $87.54 on Friday. Athene has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $43,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $1,348,846. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

