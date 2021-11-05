Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

