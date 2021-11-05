Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Boosted by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.41 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

MCK stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a 52 week low of $167.86 and a 52 week high of $225.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.