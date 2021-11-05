Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

