Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Issued By William Blair

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

