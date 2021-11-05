Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Cut by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

