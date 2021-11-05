Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $70.56 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.56 million and $175.65 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.07304038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.40 or 1.00290578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

