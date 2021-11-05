QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.43

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.43 and traded as low as $36.00. QNB shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Get QNB alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.