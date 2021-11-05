Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

