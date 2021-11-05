Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,064. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

