Qorvo’s (QRVO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 47,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

