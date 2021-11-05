QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

