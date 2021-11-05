Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. 355,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,377. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.77.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.