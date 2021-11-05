Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and $59,171.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.64 or 0.07372016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.64 or 0.00969748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00424741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00280122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,228,908 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

