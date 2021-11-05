Quark Market Capitalization Tops $11.27 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,653,246 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

