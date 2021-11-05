Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

