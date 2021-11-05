Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $10,600.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in Qumu by 245.5% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

