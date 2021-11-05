R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00.

QTWO stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,670,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

