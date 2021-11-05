R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 3,128,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,472. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

