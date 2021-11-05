R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.89.

RCM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

