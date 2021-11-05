Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

RXT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

