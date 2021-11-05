RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.