RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

