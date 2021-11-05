Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 3.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded in November 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

