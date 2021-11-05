Rainicorn Price Up 88.7% Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 88.7% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00084541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.73 or 0.99900512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.64 or 0.07252263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022832 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

