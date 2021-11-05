Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
