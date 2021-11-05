Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

