Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $162.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

RPD traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,224. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

