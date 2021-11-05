Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.80, but opened at $143.87. Rapid7 shares last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 2,659 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.