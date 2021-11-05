RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €635.00 by Baader Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €631.89 ($743.40).

Shares of RAA opened at €894.60 ($1,052.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €860.23 and a 200 day moving average of €818.42. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

