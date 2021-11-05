RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 535.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,031.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $786.50 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,017.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.54.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

