RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 535.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,031.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $786.50 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,017.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.54.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

