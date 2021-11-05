Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
RTLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
About Rattler Midstream
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
