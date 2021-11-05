Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) Insider Mark Sinclair Sells 26,818 Shares

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £9,386.30 ($12,263.26).
Shares of RAV stock opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. Raven Property Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.15 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.60 ($0.48).
Raven Property Group Company Profile
