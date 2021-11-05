Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) Insider Mark Sinclair Sells 26,818 Shares

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £9,386.30 ($12,263.26).

Shares of RAV stock opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. Raven Property Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.15 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.60 ($0.48).

Raven Property Group Company Profile

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

