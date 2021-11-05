Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,200.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,308.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $26.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,732.34. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,725.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,592.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,064.99 and a 1 year high of $1,841.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 55.12%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.