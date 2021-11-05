Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$207.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

GSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.86.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$184.17. 48,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,155. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$78.00 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.4700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

