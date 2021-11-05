Raymond James Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.04.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $139.94 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,389 shares of company stock worth $39,919,493 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.