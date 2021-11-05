Raymond James Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $157.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $178.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:FIS opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 108,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

