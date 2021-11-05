Raymond James Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $85.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 16,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,001,000 after buying an additional 137,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

