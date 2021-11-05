Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.