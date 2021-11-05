Raymond James Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

