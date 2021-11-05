Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.
NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 476,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,355. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
