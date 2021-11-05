Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 476,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,355. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

