Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 28152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rayonier by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

