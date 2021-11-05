Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY21 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.650 EPS.

RYN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 672,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,415. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

