Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.17 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 124,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

