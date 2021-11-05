RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMAX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

RMAX stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

