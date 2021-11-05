Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $60.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

