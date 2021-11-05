Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,388.73 or 1.00255495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041915 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.00762176 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.