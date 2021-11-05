Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,495 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 8,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,385. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,396,841 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

