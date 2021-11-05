Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 10,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

