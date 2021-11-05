Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 29,257 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 73,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

